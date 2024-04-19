SDCEA shuts down Durban roads in protest of Eskom tariff increases

The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) marched to the City Hall to protest Eskom's electricity tariffs, temporarily bringing traffic to a standstill in the bustling metropolitan area. The picket included several organisations such as Ubunye Bama Hostela, Abahlali BaseMjondolo and rate payers around Durban and Chatsworth.

On October 10, 2024, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved a 12.74% tariff rise for Eskom's direct consumers beginning April 1, and 12.72% for municipalities beginning July 1, for the 2024/25 period. “There are no tariff structural changes for 2024/25, however, Eskom is considering a tariff restructuring submission to Nersa for implementation in 2025/26,” Eskom said. Reading the memorandum that was handed over to the mayor's representatives, SDCEA’s coordinator, Desmond D’Sa, said that many of Durban’s citizens have for years experienced no access to the proposed tariff developments, water sanitation, and refuse services.

“People have experienced rising bills which they cannot afford, resulting in cut-offs on the electrical, water, sanitation and refuse supply. This is a human rights issue that negatively impacts the lives of people and their families. “They are currently experiencing the worst social and environmental impacts as a result of our government’s negligence and incompetence,” said D’Sa. A representative of Abahlali BaseMjondolo said they had come to the protest to bargain with those that have hiked up and will continue to increase the price of electricity.

“If they want to increase electricity prices, they must first give us jobs, because we do not have the money to pay for it,” said the representative. D’Sa added that the eThekwini Municipality has not maintained power substations and that for the foreseeable future, load shedding and extreme electricity price inflation will be a fact of life. “The memorandum that you have given us cuts across all spears of government. So our role is to to ensure that we relate the memorandum to the relevant authorities,” said Mlungisi Ntombela of the mayor’s office.