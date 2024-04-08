From this month SA households could be paying an extra R480 for electricity

In April, the typical South African household might see an increase of up to R480 in their monthly electricity expenses, resulting in an annual rise of R5,760 in electricity costs. This is according to Jean-Phillipe Ghyoot, business director, Alumo Energy.

Ghyoot crunched the numbers to demonstrate the growing impact that continuous double-digit tariff hikes are having on household budgets. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved a 12.74% increase for 2024/2025 in January. This increase will impact Eskom customers from April 1, and municipal customers from July 1 this year.

Picture: Eskom This increase follows the 18.65% increase that was implemented in July last year. Ghyoot said there is no sugar-coating the current situation in the country regarding the unreliable electricity provided by Eskom. “We not only have an unreliable supply, but we are also facing a second front of attack in the form of ongoing price hikes,” Ghyoot said.

The impact of electricity price increases in real terms Alumo has calculated the electricity costs for an average five-member family, including three children, residing in Pretoria for April compared to one, three, and five years ago. Assuming this family consumes some 12,000 kWh per year, their bill at City of Tshwane would cost around R3,800 per month or R45,600 per year in terms of 2023/2024 rates. The exact price adjustments at municipal levels following the April increase have yet to be announced.

However, if the price of electricity increases by 12.74%, they could be paying R4,300 per month or nearly R51,600 per year. – Three years ago, the same family would have been paying about R3,000 each month or R36,000 a year. – Five years ago, electricity costs for the family would have cost R2,500 per month or R30,000 per year.

In terms of the African continent, the cost of electricity in South Africa is much more expensive than other African countries. According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, the South African consumer currently pays 250% more than what the average Nigerian pays. Electricity in Zimbabwe is 97% cheaper than ours; and only nine other countries on the continent are subject to higher tariffs than we are.