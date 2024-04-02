Load shedding to resume in eThekwini

Durban — After a month and a few days of no load shedding for Durban residents, the eThekwini Municipality has announced the resumption of load shedding. On February 29, on its Facebook page, the municipality announced the temporary suspension of load shedding.

It said that due to the large amount of electrical faults and outages in the city, the load reduction in accordance with load shedding had already been met. As a result, the formal load shedding programme would be temporarily suspended. On Tuesday afternoon, the municipality announced the resumption of load shedding. The municipality said: “Load shedding affecting eThekwini Municipality was previously suspended due to the illegal strike that occurred in March. Faults have been reduced to normal levels and the public is therefore notified that load shedding will resume tomorrow (Wednesday), April 3, 2024, at 6am.”

Reacting to the announcement, this is what Facebook users said: Trish Rambharasa said: “It goes to show load shedding is not needed… It’s just pushed on us. We pay for services that we don't receive.” Natisha Hurriparsad said: “No water yet. Five days now. When are you going to give us water? We are not going to have both water and lights now!!! What a brilliant job.”

Heather Brown said: “Isn’t it strange how they could keep it going throughout the strike but suddenly they need to cut us all off again!! UNBELIEVABLE!!!” Renika Ramparsad said: “EThekwini Municipality we don’t have water as a basic necessity on a daily basis yet we’re still given load shedding meaning we’re given a double blow of the absence of essential services.” Mdingi Ongakhokhobi Memela said: “Does this even make sense?”