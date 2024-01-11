Win one of two ‘Mean Girls’ movie hampers

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic ‘Mean Girls’. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets out to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cut-throat jungle of all: high school.

'Mean Girls’ opens at cinemas this Friday, January 12. The film features a new exciting, diverse ensemble cast while fan favourites Tina Fey and Tim Meadows return in their original roles as Mrs Norbury and Principal Duvall respectively.

