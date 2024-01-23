Sylvester Stallone's 'Expend4bles' leads list of Razzie nominees

Sylvester Stallone's 'Expend4bles' leads the list of Razzie nominees.
The action-adventure movie - which also stars the likes of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Megan Fox - has been nominated for seven Golden Raspberry Awards in total, including Worst Supporting Actor for Stallone and Worst Supporting Actress for Fox.
Elsewhere, 'The Exorcist: Believer' and 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' have received five nominations each.
'The Exorcist: Believer', 'Expend4bles' and 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' are all among the nominees for the Worst Picture gong.
However, they face competition from 'Meg 2: The Trench' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' for the gong.
What's more, 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' has been nominated for Worst Screenplay and Worst Rip-Off, while Pooh and Piglet are among the nominees for the Worst On-Screen Couple gong.
During the announcement of the nominees, the Razzie organisers said: "After strikes, lingerings of a worldwide plague and a general sense of universal agoraphobia, the decline of the cinematic experience goes without saying.
“Thankfully, a doll pic and a bomb movie jump-started the industry, which still left a trail of Pooh behind for the Razzies to pick up!"
The Razzies recognise the biggest cinematic flops of the year, and the award winners will be announced on March 9, the day before the Oscars.
The list of nominees actually features a number of former Oscar winners, including Dame Helen Mirren and Russell Crowe, while the likes of Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez have both previously won Razzies.
Full list of Razzie Award nominees:
Worst Picture:
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor:
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy
Worst Actress:
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny and Clyde
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress:
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Bai Ling, Johnny and Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor:
Michael Douglas, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple:
Any two Merciless Mercenaries, Expend4bles
Any two Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million
for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh and Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher Killers (!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel:
Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director:
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay:
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey