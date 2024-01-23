Sylvester Stallone's 'Expend4bles' leads list of Razzie nominees

Sylvester Stallone's 'Expend4bles' leads the list of Razzie nominees. The action-adventure movie - which also stars the likes of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Megan Fox - has been nominated for seven Golden Raspberry Awards in total, including Worst Supporting Actor for Stallone and Worst Supporting Actress for Fox.

Elsewhere, 'The Exorcist: Believer' and 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' have received five nominations each. 'The Exorcist: Believer', 'Expend4bles' and 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' are all among the nominees for the Worst Picture gong. However, they face competition from 'Meg 2: The Trench' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' for the gong.

What's more, 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' has been nominated for Worst Screenplay and Worst Rip-Off, while Pooh and Piglet are among the nominees for the Worst On-Screen Couple gong. During the announcement of the nominees, the Razzie organisers said: "After strikes, lingerings of a worldwide plague and a general sense of universal agoraphobia, the decline of the cinematic experience goes without saying.

“Thankfully, a doll pic and a bomb movie jump-started the industry, which still left a trail of Pooh behind for the Razzies to pick up!" The Razzies recognise the biggest cinematic flops of the year, and the award winners will be announced on March 9, the day before the Oscars.

The list of nominees actually features a number of former Oscar winners, including Dame Helen Mirren and Russell Crowe, while the likes of Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez have both previously won Razzies. Full list of Razzie Award nominees: Worst Picture:

The Exorcist: Believer Expend4bles Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Worst Actor:

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist Vin Diesel, Fast X Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench Jon Voight, Mercy Worst Actress:

Ana de Armas, Ghosted Megan Fox, Johnny and Clyde Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods Worst Supporting Actress:

Kim Cattrall, About My Father Megan Fox, Expend4bles Bai Ling, Johnny and Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s Worst Supporting Actor:

Michael Douglas, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant Bill Murray, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables Worst Screen Couple:

Any two Merciless Mercenaries, Expend4bles Any two Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance Pooh and Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher Killers (!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel: Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Scott Waugh, Expend4bles Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay: The Exorcist: Believer Expend4bles