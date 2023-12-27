Selena Gomez serves up plenty of laughter on her ‘culinary education’ in new festive cooking show

Talk about multifaceted. Producer, actress and singer Selena Gomez is spreading some festive cheer with her Food Network show, “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays”. And she’s bagged the crème de la crème of chefs to cook with her in her kitchen.

As she says, it’s a “culinary education” and she tries her best to soak up all the advice. Over the Covid-19 lockdown period, we’ve seen her dabble in the kitchen. And while she’s by no means proficient when it comes to whipping together a feast, she’s hungry to learn. In this series, where we also get to see her grandparents and BFFs, Gomez tries her hand at making various culinary dishes under the patient and helpful guidance of the industry’s finest.

Selena Gomez with her papa and nana while Alex Guarnaschelli guides her in 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays'. Picture: Food Network The awesome thing about the Grammy award-winning artist is that she is adorable with her girl-next-door personality. She fumbles in the kitchen but she’s okay with it. And her ride-or-die Raquelle Stevens is always a hilarious distraction. When she isn’t eating all the cheese, she’s channelling her sous chef role very unsuccessfully, might I add. I’ve caught episodes two and three of the show. In the former show, Alex Guarnaschelli joined her. And in the latest episode, it was Michael Symon, who bonded with her over their Lupus struggles.

The show has a chilled vibe and the recipes, which might, at first, seem daunting, are not that hard, thanks to the great culinary tutor on hand. In the final episode, Claudette Zepeda helps Gomez prepare a Mexican feast for the holidays. The menu includes tamales filled with spicy pork, roast ham with salsa matcha, charred poblano rice and a salad with a twist.