Luyanda Zwane is the one to watch as she continues to clinch roles

Television producers are in their element currently with several new productions popping up on Mzansi screens. Productions are assembling casts that are well-balanced, ranging from actors who are established to newcomers.

Production houses are also not fearful of letting new talent lead, and it’s paying off, with the emerging talent showing they are more than capable of it. Such is the case with Luyanda Zwane, who portrays the role of Sibongile in the romance drama, ‘Sibongile and the Dlaminis’. Born and bred in Durban, Zwane moved to Johannesburg in pursuit of her dreams.

She was introduced to the arts in High school (Kingsway High School) where she took part in school musicals and drama competitions and studied drama as a subject. The big move is paying off for Zwane. She has been cast in productions such as BET Africa’s ‘Redemption’, Netflix’s ‘Miseducation’ and the historic ‘Shaka iLembe’.

“I’ve learned that when productions cultivate a safe and professional space for actors, actors thrive in everything they do,” explained Zwane to IOL Entertainment. Her character on ‘Sibongile and the Dlaminis’ is a humble, respectful and intelligent rural young woman from Ixopo in KZN. Her character’s dreams of going to university are shattered by her stepmother’s gambling addiction that ends up costing her.

‘Sibongile and the Dlaminis’ is Mzansi Wethu’s first local telenovela and stars an exceptional ensemble cast including award-winning actor Siyabonga Shibe, ‘Isibaya’ stars Ayanda Borotho and Zodumo Shange. Luyanda Zwane portrays the role of Sibongile in the romance drama, ‘Sibongile and the Dlaminis’. Picture: Supplied

Portraying Sibongile was quite an interesting journey for the young actress, as she had to navigate the tough challenges her character experienced. “I just allowed her to lead me,” explained Zwane about how she tackled the character. “Sibongile uses prayer as her antidote or her remedy to the pain she goes through.

“The first thing you want to do as a human being if you are facing a tough situation ... You want to solve it with your power and might but some things are way beyond us. Some things need prayer to work out.” Luyanda Zwane is fast becoming an actress to watch in the industry. Picture: Supplied

She explained that her role on Netflix’s ‘Miseducation’ challenged her a bit, as her character is Xhosa and she found it hard jumping from Zulu to Xhosa, but production ensured she excelled as directors were patient with her and provided a dialect coach. As an emerging actress, Zwane has been putting in the work needed to hone her craft, working with platforms such as Actor Spaces - a digital publication that identifies and promotes excellence in the local acting sphere. Zwane shared that such spaces are paramount in the industry, as they give emerging talent a space to build, dream big and explore different aspects of the industry.

“Platforms such as Actors Spaces are important, as they help emerging talent to be put out there so that other people can recognise them and possibly give them work. “It also helps emerging talent create good and sustainable relationships within the acting industry,” she said. Zwane is certainly one to look out for on the screens as she is appearing on numerous shows, acting alongside the best and getting to hone her skill at every moment.