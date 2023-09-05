Nomzamo Mbatha: ‘Sundays will never be the same’ after season finale of ‘Shaka iLembe’

The rich visuals and excellent performances in the first season of ‘Shaka iLembe’ captured the attention of Mzansi viewers. ‘Shaka iLembe’ showcased the origins story of the legendary African king, culminating with a victorious Shaka returning to take the Zulu throne.

It appears that the prediction by the show’s creative director, Bomb Productions’ Angus Gibson, at the show’s launch that more more seasons were to come has become reality. MultiChoice has confirmed that the stand-out drama series has been commissioned for a second season. The cast of ‘Shaka iLembe’ in scene. Picture: Supplied “The fact that viewers across South Africa, and indeed the continent, have been so passionately supportive of the show, tuning in to watch weekly, sharing their commentary online and really engaging with this layered story of the Nguni Kingdoms, has been fantastic,” said MultiChoice CEO of General Entertainment Nomsa Philiso.

“We are now looking forward to bringing season 2 to life.” Produced for MultiChoice by the award-winning Bomb Productions, ‘Shaka iLembe’ introduced viewers to the Zulu, Mthethwa, Qwabe, Ndwandwe, Elangeni and Hlubi, with characters from the vast storyline quickly becoming household names. Ahead of the season finale, actress and executive producer Nomzamo Mbatha took to social media to express her emotions.

“Sundays will never be the same 😢 tomorrow is officially the SEASON FINALE of #ShakaiLembeMzansi … it made me cry, clap and leap with joy. “It’s truly a thing of beauty! I hope you will be watching ✨🙏🏿 Thank you for the journey so far!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) Season two promises to unveil a new chapter of ‘Shaka iLembe’, with new stars, characters and plot lines delivered with the same polish as season 1 as the epic story is further expanded.