Mondli Makhoba says his ‘story’ can’t be told without Wiseman Mncube in it

It’s a man eats man world when it comes to the entertainment industry, but on the way up to the top some rare friendships develop. Popular actors Mondli Makhoba and Wiseman Mncube who are both well known for their roles on Showmax’s “The Wife”, seem to have that “ride or die” connection.

Makhoba took to Instagram to share how much Mncube means to him, saying that his “story can not be told without” Mncube in it. In the lengthy post which featured an image of Mncube, he wrote, “You know him as an actor, @wiseman_mncube. To me, he is a brother. We met back in 2013 working in theatre show ‘Amambazo Musica’. We lived together in 2017 when I moved to Johannesburg to do ‘Isithembiso’ (He gave me accommodation). “There are a lot of things we did, and had done to us, one of them things is that we were robbed of 10k.

“We lost the money, but us losing the money came with a realisation that our friendship was deeper than we thought.” He said they started motivating each other and stuck together when they were homeless. Makhoba also mentioned how “proud he is” of Mncube for landing all the roles he did on shows like “Uzalo” and “Generations: The Legacy” and how much he appreciated him.

Next, the two will appear together on the upcoming historical drama series “Shaka iLembe” which is set to premiere on June 18 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). In his post he said, “Mkhulu, you are great at what you do as an actor. I remember when we were working out at Virgin Active Milpark, when I got the ‘Generations: The Legacy’ email, you were doing ‘Ring of Lies’. “I remember when we both left the house to SABC to work on ‘Generations: The Legacy’ together. You were Skhalo, I was the Captain.