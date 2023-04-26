LOOK: ‘Shaka Ilembe’ trailer has tweeps singing Nomzamo Mbatha’s praises

The new “Shaka Ilembe” trailer has Mzansi viewers ready for the historical drama series to hit screens. June 18 may still be a couple of weeks away, but excitement is bubbling.

The latest trailer gives viewers a deeper look at what they can expect from the characters who will grace their screens every Sunday. Set in the 1700s, “Shaka Ilembe” is about the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through to adulthood. The production has been six years in the making and features an all-star cast with the likes of Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi, Lemogang Tsipa (adult King Shaka), Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo.

The trailer serves as an appetiser of what viewers can expect and there is plenty of drama in this top-notch production. Powerful clips of Queen Nandi and King Shaka’s complex relationship are shown. Nations will bow 🙏🏿



18 June 2023 #ShakaiLembe #ShakaZuluTrailer #ShakaiLembeMzansi pic.twitter.com/F8EHaTmdWN — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) April 23, 2023 Inspired by history, the series promises high levels of entertainment with love, loss, betrayal, hope, friendship and war all forming part of this remarkable story. Mbatha, who also serves as the series' executive producer, shared the trailer on her social media platforms and fans couldn’t help but sing her praises.

@ManqobaShangase tweeted: “Nomzamo, you have no f**king idea how massive this is. Flip, maybe you do, but damn this is big. I get goosebumps seeing billboards of the show with you on it. “I can only imagine how it must feel to you seeing your imagery in such huge billboards. I can't wait for this.” Nomzamo, you have no fucking idea how massive this is. Flip, maybe you do, but damn this is big. I get goosebumps seeing billboards of the show with you on it. I can only imagine how it must feel to you seeing your imagery in such huge billboards. I can't wait for this, — Mafra, Nasi 🤞 🇿🇦 (@ManqobaShangase) April 23, 2023 @TshivhidzoBono tweeted: “The wait is OVER!!! I’m glad we have the date! 😁😁😁 #ShakaiLembeMzansi.”

The wait is OVER!!! I’m glad we have the date! 😁😁😁 #ShakaiLembeMzansi — Bono (@TshivhidzoBono) April 23, 2023 @OfentseShezi tweeted: “I am here for all your outfits Queen. Hair, hats, beats, earrings, skin and alles 🔥🔥🔥👌🏾halala.” I am here for all your outfits Queen. Hair, hats, beats, earrings, skin and alles 🔥🔥🔥👌🏾halala — Ofentse Shezi (@OfentseShezi) April 25, 2023 While viewers are excited for “Shaka Ilembe”, some tweeps have expressed their concerns regarding all the sex scenes, arguing that they might not be able to allow younger viewers to watch the historical series. @gugurine23 tweeted: “I know it might be late in terms of production and edits. Is there a way the sex scenes can be edited to accommodate us with kids who are looking forward to this production?