WATCH: ‘Shaka Illembe’ trailer offers viewers a world-class production

One of the most anticipated trailers for the historical series “Shaka Illembe” has dropped and it’s mind-blowing. The show, which is set to release mid-2023, is helmed by South Africa’s golden girl Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays Queen Nandi alongside Lemogang Tsipa (adult King Shaka), Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo and newcomer Ntando Zondi as boy Shaka.

Mbatha also wears the hat of series executive producer. Set in the 1700s, “Shaka Ilembe” is on the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through to adulthood. The production has been six years in the making, consulting historians, academics, and family descendants, including the incumbent King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The trailer shows clips of princess Nandi preparing to be married off but Nandi wants the freedom to choose her own husband. She goes against the tribe and sleeps with another Zulu man. She is told she has “disgraced” her tribe. The trailer shows some heated sex scenes and later Nandi gives birth to Shaka, the prince of the Zulus destined to one day become king and rule over the tribe.

It also shows a naughty boy Shaka, who later turns into a warrior, fights battles and who is eventually ready to take over and rule his father’s people. Watch the trailer Inspired by history, the series promises high levels of entertainment with love, loss, betrayal, hope, friendship, and war all forming part of this remarkable story.

The production offers viewers world-class value, which can often make or break a show. Adze Ugah, director of “Shaka Illembe” said: ”Almost everybody knows the story of Shaka, but there are those in between moments we have that were wonderful to capture.“ Honoured to be leading the cast, Mbatha said: “Playing this woman means so much to so many. I’m just most excited to be making history.”