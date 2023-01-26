Fans devastated after e.tv’s hit drama series ‘Imbewu’ gets cancelled

After five successful seasons of hard-hitting drama, e.tv’s most-watched South African soapie “Imbewu” is coming to an end.
According to a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the show will continue to air until the end of March.
Produced by Grapevine Productions, “Imbewu” centres around two Durban families, the Bhengus and Rampersads.
Over the past five years and over 1000 episodes, viewers witnessed how greed, betrayal and secrets tore the families apart.
“We’d like to thank the production for its commitment in delivering five great seasons of compelling stories, despite the highly competitive timeslots it found itself at 9.30 pm and 9 pm,” said Helga Palmer, head of local programming at eMedia.
Tired of missing your favourite soapies because of load shedding? New Openview pop-up channel saves the day
Phuti Khomo makes her debut on ‘Imbewu’
Tony Kgoroge is back on ‘Imbewu’
Nkanyiso Kunene on bagging 2 gigs in ‘The River’ and ‘uZulu noMhlaba’
Phindile Gwala returns to ‘Imbewu’ and lands meaty role on ‘uZulu no Mhlaba’
“The show managed to dethrone its biggest competitor in the 9 pm slot and it is currently the most viewed show in the late-night slot. We are proud to be ending on a high.”
In a joint statement, executive producers of “Imbewu”, Leleti Khumalo, Duma Ndlovu and Anant Singh said: “We are proud to have created a trailblazing show that showcased the multicultural environment of Durban and KZN.
“Imbewu’ changed the face of the daily drama offering on South African television with its unique storylines, cliffhangers and high drama, resulting in it becoming one of the most-watched shows.
"We are grateful to our broadcast partner, e.tv for their support of the show and for the opportunity,“ concluded the trio.
The news of “Imbewu“ being cancelled received mixed reactions on social media as viewers shared their views on the show.
@AdoreMinions wrote: “This is truly so sad. I will miss the Bhengus, Rampersads, & even Maharaj @JackD157.
“Really a sad day in SA TV loved the diversity of the show. I don't have any replacement for the show, will have to go international I guess. Other shows in SA lack diversity.“
This is truly so sad. I will miss the Bhengus, Rampersads, & even Maharaj @JackD157 Really a sad in SA TV loved the diversity of the show @AnantSingh_Dbn @etvImbewu— Norman (@AdoreMinions) January 25, 2023
I don't have any replacement for the show, will have to go international I guess. Other shows in SA lack diversity
@EsethuYummyJ said: “My heart bleeds for the cast and crew 💔💔💔💔💔.”
My heart bleeds for the cast and crew 💔💔💔💔💔— Esethu Yamkela Juqu🌈 (@EsethuYummyJ) January 26, 2023
@Tsamayasentle commented: “The story reached its natural conclusion, to be honest. When they brought Ngcolosi back from the dead I knew that they had nothing more.”
The story reached it's natural conclusion to be honest. When they brought Ngcolosi back from the dead I knew that they had nothing more.— Alex (@Tsamayasentle) January 26, 2023
@PrincessSkhu shared: “Mxm Etv sabotaged imbewu shem, how can a channel move a shpw (SIC) that was one of the most watched to a slot with so much competition 😢 I'm saddened by this cos this was really a great show“.
Mxm Etv sabotaged imbewu shem, how can a channel move a shpw that was one of the most watched to a slot with so much competition 😢 I'm saddened by this cos this was really a great show— Princess (@PrincessSkhu) January 25, 2023
@fourrforty added: “yho, Imbewu getting cancelled... my granny mother is going to be devastated. this is literally the only show she watches on TV, she even asked for a DStv just to watch this show on a clearer screen 💔.”
yho, Imbewu getting canceled... my granny mother is going to be devastated. this is literally the only show she watches on TV, she even asked for a DStv just to watch this show on a clearer screen 💔. pic.twitter.com/oLc7x49NkQ— forty mbatha. (@fourrforty) January 25, 2023
Catch “Imbewu”, Mondays to Fridays at 9 pm, on e.tv, DStv channel 194.