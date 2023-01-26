Fans devastated after e.tv’s hit drama series ‘Imbewu’ gets cancelled

After five successful seasons of hard-hitting drama, e.tv’s most-watched South African soapie “Imbewu” is coming to an end. According to a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the show will continue to air until the end of March.

Story continues below Advertisement

Produced by Grapevine Productions, “Imbewu” centres around two Durban families, the Bhengus and Rampersads. Over the past five years and over 1000 episodes, viewers witnessed how greed, betrayal and secrets tore the families apart. “We’d like to thank the production for its commitment in delivering five great seasons of compelling stories, despite the highly competitive timeslots it found itself at 9.30 pm and 9 pm,” said Helga Palmer, head of local programming at eMedia.

“The show managed to dethrone its biggest competitor in the 9 pm slot and it is currently the most viewed show in the late-night slot. We are proud to be ending on a high.” In a joint statement, executive producers of “Imbewu”, Leleti Khumalo, Duma Ndlovu and Anant Singh said: “We are proud to have created a trailblazing show that showcased the multicultural environment of Durban and KZN. “Imbewu’ changed the face of the daily drama offering on South African television with its unique storylines, cliffhangers and high drama, resulting in it becoming one of the most-watched shows.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We are grateful to our broadcast partner, e.tv for their support of the show and for the opportunity,“ concluded the trio. The news of “Imbewu“ being cancelled received mixed reactions on social media as viewers shared their views on the show. @AdoreMinions wrote: “This is truly so sad. I will miss the Bhengus, Rampersads, & even Maharaj @JackD157.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Really a sad day in SA TV loved the diversity of the show. I don't have any replacement for the show, will have to go international I guess. Other shows in SA lack diversity.“ This is truly so sad. I will miss the Bhengus, Rampersads, & even Maharaj @JackD157 Really a sad in SA TV loved the diversity of the show @AnantSingh_Dbn @etvImbewu



I don't have any replacement for the show, will have to go international I guess. Other shows in SA lack diversity — Norman (@AdoreMinions) January 25, 2023 @EsethuYummyJ said: “My heart bleeds for the cast and crew 💔💔💔💔💔.” My heart bleeds for the cast and crew 💔💔💔💔💔 — Esethu Yamkela Juqu🌈 (@EsethuYummyJ) January 26, 2023 @Tsamayasentle commented: “The story reached its natural conclusion, to be honest. When they brought Ngcolosi back from the dead I knew that they had nothing more.”