Tony Kgoroge is back on ‘Imbewu’

Industry giant Tony Kgoroge is set to return to e.tv’s daily drama, “Imbewu”. Kgoroge’s character, Zimele “Ngcolosi” Bhengu, has returned in a storyline that sees him come back with a vengeance.

The memorable character was last seen on the show on his deathbed and at what was believed to be his burial. In a press statement shared by e.tv, it says the new story will flash back two years ago to confirm that Ngcolosi “never really died”. “The man we all thought was dead is back,” said the statement.

“The man, the myth, the legend is on his way and he’s coming for everything …Now, as we flash back two years into the story, it will be confirmed that Ngcolosi never actually died. And while he was gathering his strength, Khemisi (Thabiso Lekoba) was his safeguard the entire time,” it read. Ngcolosi returns to the small screen on Friday, December 2, and will come face to face with his entire family on Wednesday, December 7. Kgoroge initially took over this role from actor Mpumelelo Bhulose in 2018. Bhulose was fired from the show in July 2018 for absenteeism and late-coming.

At the time of entering the show, Kgoroge said it was risky to take over from a role that had already been established, but he looked at it as a continuation and not a takeover. It didn’t take long for the industry veteran to become a fan favourite. Kgoroge is well known for his roles in the Netflix series, “The Brave Ones”, "Gaz'lam" and "Zero Tolerance”. He’s also acted in numerous feature films, including "Lord of War", "Blood Diamond”, “Invictus” and “The First Grader”.

