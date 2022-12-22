Phuti Khomo makes her debut on ‘Imbewu’

Former beauty queen and actress Phuti Khomo joins the cast of “Imbewu” when she fills in as the character of Josina – Ngcolosi’s fiancée from Mozambique. Viewers can expect to see Khomo on her return to the screen from December 23 at 9pm on e.tv.

Story continues below Advertisement

The character Josina is described as a beautiful Mozambican woman who arrives at the Bhengu house expecting to move in and assume the role of lady of the house. Ngcolosi introduces her as his fiancée. The two met six months earlier and fell in love. In a plot twist, Josina moves in with her soon-to-be husband but was not aware that he is still living with his current wife, MaZulu (Leleti Khumalo).

Josina agreed to move in with Ngcolosi only because he told her his marriage to MaZulu was long over. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imbewu (@etvimbewu) With the deal gone sour on her arrival, Josina becomes furious when she realises that Ngcolosi wasn’t entirely honest with her and that he’s using her to hurt MaZulu. But she’s not like any of the young women with whom he cheated on MaZulu in the past.

Story continues below Advertisement

He really cares about her, which is what rattles MaZulu and makes her believe her marriage with Ngcolosi is truly over. Josina leaves after making it clear to MaZulu that she’s not a home wrecker and to show Ngcolosi that she’s not a pawn. Though he has strong feelings for her, he will not go after her, because she is not MaZulu.