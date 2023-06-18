The cast reveal why viewers should watch the historical drama series, 'Shaka iLembe'

The countdown is on for “Shaka iLembe” to make its highly anticipated TV debut, with excitement bubbling. On Tuesday, the cast and members of the production team ascended to Montecasino in Fourways Johannesburg for the premiere event of “Shaka iLembe”.

Mzansi’s cream of the crop showed up dressed to kill, from Dawn Thandeka King, Hope Mbhele and Sthandiwe Kgoroge along with Lemogang Tsipa, Mondli Makhoba, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Mncube to Mduduzi Mabaso. IOL Entertainment joined the media line and got to interact with some of the cast members to ask why viewers should watch the production. Wiseman Mncube. Picture: Instagram Radebe, who portrays the character of Senzangakhona, said that viewers would enjoy “Shaka iLembe” because it was educational and entertaining.

“There is a lot of knowledge that will be passed down about Zulu history,” he said. Mthembu, who stars as Dingiswayo, said viewers would not be disappointed when they watched “Shaka iLembe” as it was a rich story. Wiseman Mncube, who plays Zwide ka Langa, said people should watch it so that they could be proud of who they were, especially Zulus.

“It’s a celebration of us African people, it’s our story, our history. It’s told in isiZulu – people will be proud, and I feel like they will be very inspired by the show.” Baby Cele, who plays the role of Nobamba, the mother of Dingiswayo, said that being involved in history humbled her and made her feel like someone of importance. Baby Cele. Picture: Supplied “I feel like I am dreaming with all that is happening tonight and finding myself honoured to be able to share a part of history.”