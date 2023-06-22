Nomzamo Mbatha thrilled by all the love ‘Shaka iLembe’ has received

The highly anticipated 12-part television series “Shaka iLembe” has been the talk of social media since the first episode aired on Mzansi Magic. The historical drama follows the rise of a great king Shaka with iterations from his early childhood through adulthood.

“Shaka iLembe” started shooting in 2022, but has been in the making for six years, due to the extensive research. Viewers have been praising the incredible cast that includes Dawn Thandeka King, Hope Mbhele and Sthandiwe Kgoroge along with Lemogang Tsipa, Mondli Makhoba, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube and Mduduzi Mabaso. The production standard of the pilot episode has received endless praise with many commending Bomb Productions and executive producer Nomzamo Mbatha, who stars as Queen Nandi.

Mbatha took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude for all the love the first episode has received from viewers. “The love for episode one of #ShakaiLembeMzansi has been overwhelmingly beautiful.” SIYABONGA

The love for episode one of #ShakaiLembeMzansi has been overwhelmingly beautiful. I know I may give the elusion of confidence without the fragments of self doubt, but this has been a brave and hard journey. We won’t celebrate just yet… 1 down… 11 to go. 8PM, Sunday… — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) June 21, 2023 The actress opened up to her followers about how she may appear to be fully confident but the journey has not been easy.

“I know I may give the elusion (illusion) of confidence without the fragments of self doubt, but this has been a brave and hard journey.” The journey is nowhere near the end with eleven more episodes to go and celebrations aren’t just about to fully take place. The cast and production crew, sponsors and Multichoice stakeholders, however, did get to toast the occasion of the series coming to screens with a glamorous African inspired premiere event held at Montecasino in Fourways Johannesburg.