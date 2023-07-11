FIRST LOOK: Mzansi Wethu announces first local telenovela ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’

An exciting ‘Cinderella’ story is about to capture the hearts and attention of DStv’s Mzansi Wethu viewers. The channel’s first local telenovela, “Sibongile & The Dlaminis”, which stars an exceptional ensemble cast including award-winning actor Siyabonga Shibe, “Isibaya” stars Ayanda Borotho and Zodumo Shange, among other talented actors, who bring this “rags to riches” story to life.

Ayanda Borotho stars in the new local telenovela ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’. Picture: Supplied. Produced by Rhythm World Productions, who are well known for producing captivating dramas like “Umkhokha-The Curse”, this intriguing storyline is pinned on the extraordinary journey of Sibongile Mbambo (Luyanda Zwane), an innocent rural young woman forced to leave her family and dreams behind, to become a domestic worker in the lavish mansion of the affluent Dlamini family. According to a press release, Sibongile is in store for an unexpected ‘Cinderella’ story in the form of a forbidden romance. “The burgeoning relationship transforms Sibongile's life and impacts those around her, including her employers (the Dlaminis) and their enormous business empire,“ it read.

Sibongile Mbambo with her prince charming in ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’. Picture: Supplied. Adapted from the popular Zambian story “Zuba and the Solalas”, this offering is set in the small town of Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and weaves a tale of triumph against all odds. Viewers will be left at the edge of their seats as they watch how Sibongile's dream of pursuing a higher education is shattered when her family's financial hardships force her to take a different path. Amidst her stepmother Deliwe's (Slindile Nodangala) gambling woes and the chaos that ensues, Sibongile's life takes an unexpected turn.

According to the statement, the show “promises to explore timeless themes of love, sacrifice, ambition and familial bonds.” Describing it as a hopeful, warm, authentic, and a real-world fairy tale, Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said the show marks a significant milestone in their commitment to delivering diverse and compelling local content. The Dlaminis in ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’. Picture: Supplied. “Rhythm World Productions has once again demonstrated its exceptional storytelling prowess, and their collaboration on this project has been truly remarkable.