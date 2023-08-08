Kelly Khumalo’s reality TV show ‘Life with Kelly Khumalo’ bags SAFTA nomination

The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) nominees have been announced. The SAFTAs team received an overwhelming positive response from the film and television industry to the call for entries, which opened on February 3, 2023 and closed on March 20, 2023.

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has been nominated in the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show category, for season three of ‘Life with Kelly Khumalo’. “Congratulations to all who contributed in this masterpiece @thegoat.africa @bongapercy @tsotetsikl @makeupbyminkzz9 @stichxsmb Mpho, @kuda_j mike @showmaxonline thank you for the opportunity to share who I am with the world 🙏🏽🤴🏾🐆 #LifeWithKellyKhumaloS3,” she shared on Instagram.

Other celebrity reality TV shows that have been nominated include SAFTAs16 winner DJ Zinhle, 'Young Famous and African' S1 and 'Uthando Nes'thembu'. In the TV Comedy categories, 'How to Ruin Christmas' season three has been nominated for 11 of the 12 categories, including Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Directing.

Actress Thando Thabethe shared on Instagram her excitement over the nominations that also include a nod for 'Housekeepers.' “I prayed sooo hard for this and God said yes!!! I loved playing Linda Ndlovu soooo much, and I’m so happy that my work for housekeepers is finally being recognised…@portiagumedesa come this side 😭😭😭, “I’m beyond elated…. And then my girl Beauty got pregnant and allowed to have the best time on How to Ruin Christmas: the baby shower …to be nominated in a leading role in two completely different categories has been my dream and God did a thing here … I have no words…I’m so happy 🤣🤣🤣 thank you @saftassa,” she wrote.

After three years of the disruptive, life-altering impact of Covid-19 which required the SAFTAs ceremonies to be held virtually, this year, the two-night awards ceremony will be held in person in Johannesburg, with the theme "Our stories flow together".