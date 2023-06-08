Thando Thabethe sort of addresses her relationship with Lunga Shabalala on 'Unstoppable Thabooty'

On the latest episode of her reality show, “Unstoppable Thabooty”, media personality Thando Thabethe, opened up her relationship with actor Lunga Shabalala. Throughout the season, Thabethe has mostly shown her work, from her business Thabooty, her family dynamics with her mom and sister and her friendships, shying away from the hot tea, such as who is she dating.

Thabethe was publicly romantically linked to the actor for a few years.They used to post about each other on social media, but after a while stopped but were still together. On episode eight, her “How to Ruin Chistmas” co-star Motlatsi Mafatshe, makes jokes about Thabethe’s ex and in her confessional she let’s it known that she’s heard them all. “When people say ‘Kuzolunga’ or ‘Ezinto zingashabalala’, I’ve heard it guys, like I get it, shared Thabethe.

The actress played it coy about where things stand exactly with her “up and down partner”, continuing to leave us confused as Mafatshe put it. Thabethe has most recently been linked with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa. “Why is everyone obsessed about knowing, whether I’m single or not. My thing is if I wanted it to be known what my relationship status is was, I would have surely shared it,” said Thabooty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) Later in the episode, Shabalala appears at the launch event of “How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower” in Durban, which took place in December last year.

Shabalala was invited by Netflix to the event and had made Thabethe aware that he would be there, and she acknowledged that things were a little weird. I get @Thando_Thabethe khona this is an weird situation 🫠 #UnstoppableThabooty pic.twitter.com/xyZ8k4eQtu — Shawty (@Nqobile_Cheezie) June 3, 2023 The episode paints a picture that the two cordial exes have a lot of history together. The former couple, however, is said to have had a messy break-up according to a report by City Press. “Thando Thabethe got a protection order against her ex, Lunga Shabalala, as she feared for her safety.