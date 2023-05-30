Independent Online
Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Thando Thabethe joins the voice-over cast of season 2 of ‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’

Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Thando Thabethe is one of the country's top actresses with an impressive resume to boot.

The 947 “Drive with Thando” radio presenter has acted in some of the country's top productions and even features on the hit Netflix series, “How To Ruin Christmas”.

Now the seasoned actress has been named as part of voice-over cast for season 2 of “My Dad The Bounty Hunter” on Netflix.

The sci-fi animated series, which is aimed at young audiences, made its debut on the platform in February.

According to What’s on Netflix, Thabethe is among the new voices that will be heard on the new season alongside returning stars Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Janet Hubert, Keith David, Tim Meadows, Ralph Ineson, Chelsea Peretti, Adewale, Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Godfrey have also been listed as the cast.

The proud actress shared the news of the casting on her Instagram stories and retweeted the news on Twitter, which received plenty of positive feedback from her supporters.

“Take a bow sister @Thando_Thabethe,” tweeted actor Siv Ngesi.

Thabethe, who currently has a reality show, “Unstoppable Thabooty”, has opened up to her followers about the roles she didn't land in the hopes of inspiring other actors to “keep going”.

The “How To Ruin Christmas” actress explained that people often think that celebrity actors land every role they audition for and that is why she shared a tape to prove that it’s not always the case, despite putting on a damn good performance.

Oluthando Keteyi

Oluthando Keteyi
