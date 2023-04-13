Thando Thabethe shares failed audition tape to inspire other actors to ‘keep going’

Actress and 947 “Drive with Thando” radio presenter, Thando Thabethe is getting ready for the premiere of her first reality show, “Unstoppable Thabooty”, which is set to air from April 15. Leading up to her big moment, she took to Instagram to share a past video clip of herself auditioning for a show that she didn’t land.

She hopes that the video clip will inspire other actors to never lose hope when they don’t land a role, and force them to “keep going”. The “How To Ruin Christmas” actress said that people often think that celebrity actors land every role they audition for and that is why she shared a tape to prove that it’s not always the case, despite putting on a damn good performance. She wrote in the caption: “#RolesIdidNotGet people often think we land every role we read for, so thought to share a series of self-tapes through the years of #RolesIDidNotGet to encourage you to keep going. Shout out @mantsoepout for this read ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) Other celebrity actors who have recently been making waves in the industry, like “Unseen” lead actress Gail Mabalane and TV and radio personality Mantsoe Pout took to the comments to verify this fact. “THIS!!!!! Our reality!!!! We get a YES after many NO’s. 🙏🏾 But also…this read!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” said Mabalane. “I love this! #RolesIDidNotGet 👌🏾 there so many '"no's" people don't hear about. Brilliant work. S/O to your reader 🤣❤️,” wrote Pout.