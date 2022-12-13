Mzansi reacts to ‘How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower’

“How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower” is finally out on streaming giant Netflix and fans have been bingeing on all the drama of the latest season. The Sellos and Twalas are forced to come together for Beauty’s baby shower and nothing goes as planned, with drama every step of the way.

Denise Zimba, who portrays Zama, a vivacious and determined slay queen, who brings more chaos to an already imploding baby shower event. The late Busi Lurayi, who portrayed Tumi, was not announced as part of the cast at the time, and fans have taken to Twitter to share their sentiments on how things will not be the same this season. The actress passed away in July this year and the production paid tribute to her in subtle yet beautiful ways in the new season. In one scene Beauty portrayed by Thando Thabethe refers to Lurayi as a “legend”.

The new season is packed with drama, proving that Tumiza was not completely behind all the chaos, while she is missed, some viewers are enjoying the new offering. @lubambo__ tweeted “#HowToRuinChristmas pulled through without Tumi 'Tumiza'. #RIPBusiLurayi you are missed, dearly🕊️❤️” @Aishe_HA tweeted: “I thought How to ruin Christmas was gonna be terrible without Tumi but i loved it. I miss her though😩😭”