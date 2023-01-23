Thando Thabethe living her best life as she hobnobs with international stars in Dubai

Media personality Thando Thabethe got to live her ultimate best life this weekend when she got to stay at the newly launched five-star hotel Atlantis Royal in Dubai. The hotel was the place to be this past weekend as multi-award-winning musician Beyoncé took to the stage to perform for the first time 2020.

For the occasion, Beyoncé invited several journalists and celebrities for an all-expenses luxury weekend in Dubai. Thabethe was joined by local A-Listers such as Maps Maponyane, Rich Mnisi and Trevor Stuurman. Rich Mnisi with #RHODubai star Chanel Ayan and English rapper Bree Runway at the Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. pic.twitter.com/pLfisrh9iJ — PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) January 20, 2023 Thando Thabethe with Trey Songz in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/qAxeTOdCk9 — PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) January 22, 2023 Thando Thabethe with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/F1vSXyn9Cm — PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) January 22, 2023 During their time in Dubai, the Mzansi stars got to live their best lives and watched Queen B perform. It’s a pity there were no cameras allowed during the concert, but our celebrities shared tons of moments from their fun trip. The VIP experience was all about luxury – caviar on tap, the finest champagne and dining at Nobu Dubai.

Saturday pic.twitter.com/OqtTzR47yo — Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) January 21, 2023 Thabethe managed to get photos with Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, Trey Songz, Chloe and Hailey Bailey, to name a few. Playing with other kids 🥰 pic.twitter.com/HIkFZcb44X — Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) January 20, 2023 Our Mzansi A-Listers made sure to bring the fashion heat, with Stuurman, who has previously worked closely with Beyoncé, serving exclusive Gucci looks. Thabethe described the concert in one of her captions as the best night of her life and who can blame her? Watching Beyoncé perform all her classics at a private concert is a once in a lifetime experience.