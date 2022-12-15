5 celebrity breakups in 2022 that left us shaken

What a long year it has been. There was a lot going on in 2022, from the baddies having babies to exes reconciling and love birds calling it quits, everything happened so fast. One of the messiest breakups we witnessed was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The once-hottest couple turned their relationship upside down when Kim filed for divorce last year, and Kanye wasn’t having it. He went on a rampage on social media, wanting Kim’s attention in the wrong way. And it wasn’t until November, that their divorce was finalised.

Story continues below Advertisement

As we wrap up the year, let’s look at other celebrity breakups that left us shaken. Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala We had high hopes for the couple after their separation in 2020, and later reconciling, they came back stronger. Turns out the situation didn’t get any better since they broke up early this year. Despite it all, Ndiki told “Isolezwe” that he still believes in love. “As a person who was married before, I am still intending to marry again because I love marriage, and I love love.”

Quinton Jones and Minnie Dlamini From hosting bachelorette parties in France to having a wedding special “Becoming Mrs Jones” on Showmax, Minnie’s wedding was one of the best we’ve witnessed. It was so sad when she announced that her four-year-old union with the television producer has come to an end. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child Netha Makhosini Jones in 2020, remain good friends. Berita and Nota

Story continues below Advertisement

This one was long overdue, and what shook us was what took the marriage so long to end? Berita is a respectable singer with a reputable career. Nota on the other hand, is a loud-mouth who finds joy in talking smack about other people. Nonetheless, we are pleased that Berita left that marriage. Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala They looked so cute, and we hoped one day we would see them walk the aisle, but hey, life happens. These two never announced their breakup, they just stopped following each other on social media and removed their pictures together.

Story continues below Advertisement