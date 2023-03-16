Thando Thabethe hopes to inspire youth with new reality show

Johannesburg - She is no stranger to the limelight, but this time she will take the public behind the scenes of her private life in a new reality show with the hopes of inspiring her fans. Trailblazing entrepreneur and actress Thando Thabethe introduces her reality show, Unstoppable Thabooty, set to premiere exclusively on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on April 15 at 7.30pm.

Thabethe will be tagging her viewers as she navigates the demands of being a professional woman in a fast-paced industry while the cameras document her every move. They will also get up close and personal with the actress and her inner circle as they tackle the pressures of daily living, inspire audiences with messages of body positivity, and learn how to chase your dreams in the entertainment industry. “I’m no stranger to the cameras, but a reality show is a completely different ball game! I'm beyond excited to bring viewers into my world, showing them who the real Thando is and what she does away from the public eye. Hopefully, they'll be as entertained as I was while making the show! This show is especially dear to my heart as it is my debut as an executive producer under Redwood Productions, which I co-own with Tumi Maimela. My wish is that ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’ inspires young black people in particular to know their worth and seize their power,” said Thabethe.

Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager for Paramount Africa and lead for BET International, said: “There is no doubt that Thando is a role model for today’s youth, especially young African women who can see themselves and their aspirations reflected in her incredible journey. “Unstoppable Thabooty will unveil a different side to this go-getting African icon, inspiring those who have followed her career to date and giving BET Africa audiences a window into what makes her tick. Intimate, revealing, and insightful, viewers will discover what makes Thando Thabethe unstoppable, and we are delighted to be embarking on this new venture with her.” The first season of the show will see the “How to Ruin Christmas” star, 947 drive-time presenter, and the brains behind Thabooty’s lingerie brand decluttering their lives in pursuit of simpler living.