Motlatsi Mafatshe and Gabisile Tshabalala: ‘We just want people to believe in love again’

I think it's safe to say Motlatsi Mafatshe and Gabisile Tshabalala have secured their place as Mzansi's coolest couple. I guess it’s the unmissable chemistry between the duo and their quirky and witty personalities that have won the hearts of many South Africans.

Their “tell-all” YouTube channel “Gabi & Mo”, which was launched just over a month ago, has garnered over 16k subscribers. In the second part of their “Why we divorced” series, Mafatshe and Tshabalala said although they would have loved to continue keeping the romance low-key, they chose to come out now so people can “believe in love again”. “We're not perfect, we're not in a perfect relationship, we're not outchea trying to show that we've got things together, no we don't,” shared Tshabalala.

“We're trying something new. We're hoping for the best, we're praying for the best. Do we want this to work? Definitely." Tshabalala added that they took a calculated risk by going public with their relationship and added: “But, like we said, we just want people to experience love again, to believe in love again, and just try again. That was the purpose of this video.” A visibly smitten, Mafatshe professed his love to Tshabalala, stating that he has become a better man thanks to his beloved girlfriend.

“Let me tell you something, in this relationship, there are fireworks. I love it. I am in love. I see a future. “You make me feel amazing, and you really make me happy. I wish God could bless us with time to explore this thing,” Mafatshe told his partner. He added: “You made me believe more, and I dig that. You give me confidence, and that’s dope. This relationship is just making me sparkle.”

The couple also shared pearls of wisdom from their journey to finding love. “As much as we make each other happy, I make myself happy, and he makes himself happy,” “The Black Door” actress pointed out. “We came into the relationship whole. He's not my other half. I don't want him to be my other half. I think that's the one thing that we also learnt; that I need to learn to make myself happy , and the same thing with you (referring to Mafatshe).

Tshabalala added that what sets her relationship with Mafatshe apart from her previous relationship, is the ability to communicate with one another. “That's what I didn't get in my previous relationship, communication. We could not communicate. So this one, we are very transparent. “We say what we're comfortable with and what we're not comfortable with, and we share our insecurities, and I know what buttons to press and what buttons not to press.”

Mafatshe, on the other side, credits their long-term friendship to their successful relationship. “Friendship is the secret to a long-lasting relationship. When everything fails, the friend is still there. When the love goes up and down, your friend is still there. Your friend will always have your back.” In part one of their “Why we divorced” series, the duo addressed the “backlash” they received over their relationship, following speculation that the pair left their respective partners for each other.

“I did not leave my ex-husband for Motlatsi. I left because the marriage wasn't working out. I gave it my all, and I don't regret anything,” she said at the time. “In my case, I felt like a mutual thing, and no one had the guts to go ‘let's jump’. At some point, I think the love kind of ended. “Right now, I'm very happy. She makes me happy,” said Mafatshe.