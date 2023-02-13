Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni top our loved-up celebrity couple list

There’s something special about celebrity couples. Even though we don’t know them personally, we become so invested in their lives that sometimes we’re more heartbroken than them when/if they call it quits.

We live for their booed-up Instagram pictures and captions ,and brag about the diamond ring too. For the “month of love” we’ve listed our favourite loved-up Mzansi couples who have us in our feels all year long. Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram At the top of our list is Dr Musa Mthombeni and his beautiful wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. The pair got married on August 18, 2021. They had an intimate white wedding with just 30 guests. A quick skim through their Instagram pages will show fans exactly why they belong together. In the public eye, Musa and Liesl share a fun-loving relationship. They both have professional careers, but still make the time for holidays and fun TikToks.

The former Miss South Africa doesn’t shy away from letting the world know exactly how much she loves her man, and he does the same for her...#couplegoals! Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Instagram These two are a match made in heaven.

Madida and Bantwini have been married for about seven years and share a son Shaka, and daughter Queen Nefertiti. Madida is ultimately the Grammy award-winning artist’s biggest supporter and also a shoulder to cry on, as it should be. While Bantwini is more on the reserved side, Madida often posts about her family and their going-ons...#Blessed.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram This pair is one of the country’s favourite couple’s. They have a long history together and no matter where in the world Siya goes, Rachel is not far behind. The loved-up couple are always sharing their fondness for each other in cheeky IG posts and Stories.

Fans love keeping an eye on them, recently Siya surprised Rachel at home after an End of Year Tour, the next morning we woke up to a picture of the two in bed together. The selfie fast gained traction as people quickly thought that the couple were pregnant. DJ Zihle and Mörda

DJ Zihle and Mörda. Even though we loved the fact that DJ Zinhle and rapper AKA were together at one point, and were heartbroken when they went their separate ways, we’re more in love with her current relationship with Mörda. Not only do they scream “power couple” but they look super cute together and have a helluva cute baby girl too. Although they keep their relationship away from the public eye, there are occasions when we get to see their undivided love for one another.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Instagram Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy are one of the most loved couples in South Africa. The two entertainment industry heavyweights seem so happy and in love that it makes us weak in the knees.