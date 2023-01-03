LOOK: Mörda gifts DJ Zinhle new wedding ring

Love is in the air once again as DJ Zinhle reveals a new ring from husband, Mörda. The award-winning DJ revealed the new ring as she opened up several boxes of gifts from her husband on Monday. In the video posted by Mörda, the dance music veteran formerly known as Murdah Bongz, Zinhle cuts through ribbon after ribbon before eventually arriving at a small box. “What? Can I open it?” she asks, her face beaming with excitement.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mörda then helps her by putting the ring on her finger as she becomes visibly overwhelmed by emotions. The room full of people begin applauding as the couple hug and kiss each other. “Here's to more surprises and more promises to keep with you in 2023,” he posted. “Happy new year everyone and happy new year my love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MÖRDA (@murdahbongz) The soundtrack to the video is Mörda’s single, “Summer Love”, featuring Nkosazana Daughter, off his new album “Asante”. Asante is the name of Zinhle and Mörda’s young daughter.

Last week Mörda, who’s never one to shy away from expressing his love and adoration for his wife, shared a heartfelt tribute to Zinhle in a lengthy Instagram post. “How do I start a conversation I've been having with myself since meeting you? Let me start by saying, you saved my life, you discovered light in me that I didn't know existed,” he shared. “Thank you for being you, which is more than enough all the time, thank you for being the super star you are and inspiring me everyday.

Story continues below Advertisement