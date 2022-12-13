LOOK: DJ Zinhle and MÖRDA surprise up-and-coming DJ Mvzzle with new Porsche

Not all birthday gifts are equal. While some are receiving socks on their special day, others like Mvzzle, are receiving Porsches. The up-and-coming DJ and producer recently shared an image of his new ride on his Instagram. He also received a new pair of shades from Zinhle’s jewellery and accessories brand, Era by DJ Zinhle.

“@murdahbongz & @djzinhle thank you guys so much for the late birthday gifts,” he posted. “I would like to thank my mom, my dad and everybody who supported me until the day I was given a Porsche plus @erabydjzinhle shades. #ngisimamise indeed” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mvzzle Beatz (@mvzzlesa) Mvzzle co-produced Zinhle’s latest single, “Ngisimamise”, which was her first single after over a year without a release of her own. During a recent interview with IOL, Zinhle explained how the new single was set into motion after Mvzzle sent the original idea of the song that he and Nkosazana Daughter had recorded, to Zinhle asking her what she thought.

After Zinhle listened to it the first time she wasn’t sold – “And then I put my headphones on and I thought, ‘Okay, there’s something here’.” She then set up a studio session with the pair to finish the song off. Zinhle’s previous work with Mvzzle was on 2019’s “Umlilo”, which went on to be crowned Song of the Year and is arguably the biggest song of her career to date. During the interview, Zinhle also explained why she was one of the few big acts who constantly makes a point of collaborating with fresh talent. “I just always find that it’s easier to work with younger artists that haven’t signed big deals.”

