LOOK: DJ Zinhle goes ‘crazy’ as she meets her favourite rapper for the first time

DJ Zinhle has long been an admirer of fast-rising local rap star Touchline. In the past year or so, the Era By Zinhle founder has often taken to social media to express her adoration for the “Abapheli” hitmaker. Earlier in the year, shortly after Touchline released his album “S.O.O.N 2 (A BetterYear)”, DJ Zinhle was one of the first A-list celebrities to show love to him online.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m sure if @TouchlineTruth heard how much I play his album, he’d charge me double… ❤️” I’m sure if @TouchlineTruth heard how much I play his album, he’d charge me double… ❤️ https://t.co/unR0LkCS5p — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 28, 2022 A short while later, she shared that she’d finally spoken to him over the phone. “Wait, did I tell you I spoke to @TouchlineTruth on the phone yesterday? 🙏🏾 When I was given the phone, I saw the name “Touch” & assumed it was @iamtbotouch. I was about to tell him that it would mean a lot to me if he brought Touchline to his radio show.. 🙈” Wait, did I tell you I spoke to @TouchlineTruth on the phone yesterday? 🙏🏾



When I was given the phone, I saw the name “Touch” & assumed it was @iamtbotouch. I was about to tell him that it would mean a lot to me if he brought Touchline to his radio show.. 🙈 — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) April 15, 2022 On October 28, the pair finally met at an event they both attended. The moment was captured on camera as a visibly shocked and jubilant Zinhle jumped up and down in joy and embraced Touchline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.O.O.N 2 (@touchline_truth) The day also marked the final episode of season two of Zinhle’s BET reality show, “The Unexpected”. “I can’t believe that we are already on the last episode of season 2 of ‘The Unexpected’,” she tweeted. “Season 2 taught me a lot about myself, thank you all for your kindness & love throughout this season. With all the challenges, I never felt alone. From all of us, we appreciate you.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Fans took to Twitter to pay homage to the reality TV star for keeping such a tight-knit group of friends and family around her, and for the beautiful birthday party she hosted for her daughter Asante in the finale. “Man, DJ Zinhle: ‘The Unexpected’ season finale was a dope episode,” said @twwotiimesz. “What a memorable way of ending off the season with an abundance of blessings for everyone who is part of @DJZinhle ‘s journey ! To many more okes 🥹🥂 #DjZinhleBET.”

Story continues below Advertisement