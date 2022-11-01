LOOK: DJ Zinhle goes ‘crazy’ as she meets her favourite rapper for the first time

DJ Zinhle has long been an admirer of fast-rising local rap star Touchline. In the past year or so, the Era By Zinhle founder has often taken to social media to express her adoration for the “Abapheli” hitmaker.
Earlier in the year, shortly after Touchline released his album “S.O.O.N 2 (A BetterYear)”, DJ Zinhle was one of the first A-list celebrities to show love to him online.
“I’m sure if @TouchlineTruth heard how much I play his album, he’d charge me double… ❤️”
I’m sure if @TouchlineTruth heard how much I play his album, he’d charge me double… ❤️ https://t.co/unR0LkCS5p— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 28, 2022
A short while later, she shared that she’d finally spoken to him over the phone. “Wait, did I tell you I spoke to @TouchlineTruth on the phone yesterday? 🙏🏾 When I was given the phone, I saw the name “Touch” & assumed it was @iamtbotouch. I was about to tell him that it would mean a lot to me if he brought Touchline to his radio show.. 🙈”
Wait, did I tell you I spoke to @TouchlineTruth on the phone yesterday? 🙏🏾— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) April 15, 2022
When I was given the phone, I saw the name “Touch” & assumed it was @iamtbotouch. I was about to tell him that it would mean a lot to me if he brought Touchline to his radio show.. 🙈
On October 28, the pair finally met at an event they both attended. The moment was captured on camera as a visibly shocked and jubilant Zinhle jumped up and down in joy and embraced Touchline.
The day also marked the final episode of season two of Zinhle’s BET reality show, “The Unexpected”.
“I can’t believe that we are already on the last episode of season 2 of ‘The Unexpected’,” she tweeted.
“Season 2 taught me a lot about myself, thank you all for your kindness & love throughout this season. With all the challenges, I never felt alone. From all of us, we appreciate you.”
Fans took to Twitter to pay homage to the reality TV star for keeping such a tight-knit group of friends and family around her, and for the beautiful birthday party she hosted for her daughter Asante in the finale.
“Man, DJ Zinhle: ‘The Unexpected’ season finale was a dope episode,” said @twwotiimesz.
“What a memorable way of ending off the season with an abundance of blessings for everyone who is part of @DJZinhle ‘s journey ! To many more okes 🥹🥂 #DjZinhleBET.”
Man, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected season finale was a dope episode. What a memorable way of ending off the season with an abundance of blessings for everyone who is part of @DJZinhle ‘s journey ! To many more okes 🥹🥂 #DjZinhleBET— Ma’Nxumalo👩🏽🦳 (@twwotiimesz) October 29, 2022
@KayMatlabo added: “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom. This is what a friendship should look like. 🥹❤️ #DJZinhleBET.”
Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom. This is what a friendship should look like. 🥹❤️ #DJZinhleBET pic.twitter.com/wAR5swbaic— 𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓾𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓼𝓮🐆 (@KayMatlabo) October 29, 2022
Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.
Now watch: