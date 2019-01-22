More from Local
Criselda Dudumashe reveals details of abuse at the hands of her 'prince charming'
In a lengthy Instagram Dudumashe details shocking turn of events leading to her “prince charming” beating her up.22 January 2019 | Local
Ameeth Shah to represent Mzansi at DJ Olympics
During four days of qualifying events, the 21 DJs will each be given 15 minutes to perform an original set showcasing their skills and creativity.21 January 2019 | Local
WATCH: Gigi Lamayne drops #BozzaMusicVid
Gigi, who recently left Ambitiouz Entertainment, is already making Bozza moves as an independent artist through her record label Hard Rock Entertainment.18 January 2019 | Local
Check out #CottonFest2019 line-up, it's gonna be LIT
Kwesta, AKA, Nasty C, Reason, Luna Florentino, Nadia Nakai, Stogie T, Tshego, Moozlie, Manu Worldstar, Ganja Beatz, are among the 80 artists performing at the inaugural Cotton Fest.15 January 2019 | What's On - Joburg