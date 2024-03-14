One of South Africa’s greatest jazz icons, Abdullah Ibrahim, will be turning 90 this year, but that has not slowed him down as he embarks on a world tour. The Germany-based musician will celebrate his big 90th birthday in October.

Ibrahim’s world tour kicks off on March 24 in Bergamo, Italy, where the renowned pianist is expected to perform across the world at various venues, including in South Africa. Ibrahim will be performing around the world, visiting cities and cultures that in their time were pivotal in his exiled life. The legendary jazz maestro is set to perform a series of landmark concerts in Gauteng and Western Cape, in April.

Ibrahim is set to evoke nostalgia as he performs at the Cape Town City Hall, where he first professionally performed aged just 16. He will be launching his M7 Foundation in Johannesburg, playing concerts in Pretoria’s new state-of-the-art arena “As I embrace my 90th year, I am delighted to be undertaking these concerts… for me, they are a deeply personal dream - envisaged first many years ago,” said Ibrahim in a media statement announcing the tour.