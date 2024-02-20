One of South Africa’s greatest jazz icons, Abdullah Ibrahim, is expected to perform in Pretoria and Cape Town this April after a five-year hiatus. The legendary jazz maestro will perform a series of landmark concerts in Gauteng and Western Cape.

Ibrahim is set to evoke nostalgia as he performs at the Cape Town City Hall, where he first professionally performed aged just 16. “As I embrace my 90th year, I am delighted to be undertaking these concerts… for me, they are a deeply personal dream - envisaged first many years ago,” said Ibrahim in a media statement. The concerts which will celebrate his legacy, give the Germany based musician a chance to come home again.

“Perhaps when as a free South African I bought land, or perhaps so many years before that when I was forced to exile? “But certainly, I was thrown into sharp relief during the Covid pandemic, when I wondered if, or when, I would see ‘home’ again.” Over the course of his illustrious career Ibrahim has performed with the greats, including Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Jonas Gwangwa, Kippie Moeketsi and many more.

“To be launching my M7 Foundation in Johannesburg, playing concerts in Pretoria’s new state-of-the-art arena and uniquely returning to performing inside City Hall – an illustrious venue I first played at aged 16 for a segregated audience – is something that at one time was unimaginable. I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity.” He may be in his 90s now, but that hasn’t stopped the composer from working. In January he released an album, entitled ‘3’ a recording of two sets from London’s Barbican Hall. Cleave Guyton Jr (on flute and piccolo), Noah Jackson (on bass and cello) make up the trio and are featured on both sets with Ibrahim. ‘3’ includes the much-loved tracks ‘Nisa’, ‘Barakat’ and many more and comprises both the London performances.

The concerts in South Africa form part of a world tour for Ibrahim as he performs around the world, visiting cities and cultures that in their time were pivotal in his exiled life. Event Dates April 12 - Cape Town, City Hall April 14 - Gauteng - SunBet Arena at Time Square. (Menlyn, Gauteng).