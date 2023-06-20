Selema Masekela’s Father’s Day message ignites a celebration of Bra Hugh’s unforgettable legacy

Father's Day is bittersweet for those who have lost their fathers. And while many had an opportunity to celebrate and express their gratitude directly to their fathers, this past Sunday, others found solace in commemorating their fathers' lives through meaningful tributes.

Actor, TV host and singer Selema “Sal” Masekela shared a rare portrait of his late father, music icon Bra Hugh Masekela, on Father’s Day. He captioned the post: “A friend sent this to me from the Leica museum. “I’d never seen this image before. It made me smile pretty wide, I hope it does the same for you.

“Hugh Masekela loved laughing more than anything else. Happy Father's Day to all of you that are missing yours too. ❤️” The post did more than just add a smile to his followers’ faces, it gave them an opportunity to share their special memories of Bra Hugh, in honour of his great legacy. In response to the post, Grammy-nominated American-born singer and playwright Somi dropped a heart emoji, to express love and gratitude to the late muso.

Artist and co-founder of WIM South Africa (Women In Music) Lulama Mali shared: “I have a story about him. First of all, he was my icon, my beam. My old man used to take me to his concerts and we played his music throughout my childhood. “So, we were on a red-eye from Cape Town to Johannesburg and I was sweating the entire time because I wanted to greet him. He saw me smiling like a goof in the queue and he waved. “When we finally landed, I got some courage to walk to him and said, ‘I just wanted to hold your hand.’

“He laughed (that hearty, belly-deep laughter of his) at me and said, ‘You sat through a two-hour flight just so you could hold my hand? What? Does your phone not have a camera or something?’ He got one of the flight attendants to snap us.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selema Masekela (@selema) TV producer Kweku Mandela said: “Legendary inside and out 🙌🏿.” Author Carla Nunes da Costa wrote: “Blessed are those of us who grew up in the African continent with parents who loved his music 🙏🏾.”

Another Bra Hugh fan, who goes by the name Sandy Ordille, commented: “Your father’s music changed the world and made it a much better place.” Selema wasn’t the only one missing his dad on Father’s Day, Grammy-award-winning singer and record producer Zakhele “Zakes Bantwini” Madida also shared a moving tribute to his father, Sihlangusihle Jeffrey Khanyile, who died on January 9. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) “Ukuhlabelela kusumthokosiza odabukileyo 🕊️💔, first Father’s Day without you and I am not okay,” shared Bantwini along with visuals from his father’s funeral.

“This year I lost my dad after he was gunned down at home in front of my family members 💔. Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to you Ngwane// Bhilibane// kajajela// kamajozi// wena wasobala// wase shashalazini// Khanyile. Lala ngo Xolo Shlangu Esihle ❤️” Fans and industry friends shared their messages of support for the Madida family. TV host Katlego Maboe wrote: “God heal and strengthen you and your family, brother.”