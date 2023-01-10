Zakes Bantwini is mourning the loss of his dad

Award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini and his nine siblings have confirmed their father’s untimely death. In a press statement posted on the “Osama” hitmaker’s Instagram page it read that their dad, Sihlangusihle Jeffery Khanyile died on January 4 at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal at around 9pm.

The recording artist and his siblings shared their grief in a joint family statement. “We are devastated by the loss of our father. We will miss his sense of humour, his resilience, and how he always made sure we follow our culture. He will be deeply missed for his kindness and loving nature,” they said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) In a separate post the Grammy-nominated artist shared a short video clip of him and his father. He captioned the post with a simple broken pink heart emoji and a dove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) Following the recent posts, Mzansi celebrities took to the comments to send their condolences to Bantwini and his family. Bantwini’s wife Nandi Madida, with whom he has son Shaka and daughter Nefertiti, also took to the comments to support her hubby during this trying time. She wrote: “You were so good to your father while he was on this earth, please find comfort in knowing you made his stay here more enjoyable.

“You were a great son to him my love and I’m sure he’s smiling wherever he is, you have gained a powerful ancestor who is with you every step of the way. “May you live with no regrets but only fond memories for the beautiful times you had with him. I Love you dearly ❤️🙏🏽🕊💔.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) “Woza“ hitmaker Lady Du commented: ”Hey bro please be strong, may The good Lord carry you through this, may he give you all the strength you need. We love and appreciate you soooo much 🙏🙏🙏🙏 sorry buti wam.“

