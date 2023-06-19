Celebrity Dads celebrated on Father’s Day

We don’t often get to see the Fathers of Mzansi being celebrated for being present in their children’s lives. At the rate of deadbeat dads among us, you can’t blame the low number of appreciation posts on social media.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t the good dads walking the streets. We caught up with a few new and old dads who shared their cherishing moments with followers. First time father, Clint Brink thanked his father for making him the man he is today. He posted a picture of himself with his dad Clinton Brink and hew newborn baby Arielle Harmony Brink on their first Father’s Day together.

Clint and his wife Steffi welcomed their first born in April this year. Clint wrote: “You've given me everything you never got. You shared your victories and your losses. You've taught me the value of character, integrity, respect and honest hard work. You've shown me what belief in yourself can do. “You showed me that you need to be a gentleman and a soldier. You've never withheld love even through the roughest patches. These qualities and lessons have made me a wealthy man. That wealth I have passed on to my wife and daughter.

“I have had to be very patient and endure much to experience fatherhood and therefore the fruit is sweetest. God's time is always on time. My cup runs over. “Happy Father's day Daddy @brinkclinton and thank you @steffionthebrink for making me the happiest man on earth.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya shared a cute little family picture with his wife and son.

Ngwenya captioned his Father's Day picture: "I am learning so much being someone's father. It would not be the same without you @mirah_aamirah as you teach me everyday on how to love our son unconditionally. "Still can't believe that I'm actually someone's father. Thank you for being our glue mama croc!!! 🐊 ❤️❤️🤗happy fathers days to all the gents being role models to their kids! 🍾" Loyiso Bala performed a special Father's Day morning home show with his three daughters in their pajamas as they did various renditions of the "Old McDonald" nursery rhyme.