Friends of Amstel SA 2024 focusing on the incredible South African artists and music as it embarks on three-city tour

Music and lifestyle experience Friends of Amstel South Africa (SA) is back and this time they are doing things a little differently. For the first time, Friends of Amstel SA is embarking on a three-city tour, expanding from its incredible two-day mega November event in Johannesburg.

The decision to bring Friends of Amstel to Cape Town for the first time was driven by consumer demand and considering the Mother City’s breathtaking backdrop the decision was a no-brainer. “The 2024 Friends of Amstel kick-off in Cape Town is set to exceed expectations, offering fans an unparalleled fusion of slow-brewed Amstel and the fast-paced energy of live performances,” said Heineken Beverages Senior Brand Manager Alicia Reddy. “This new location allows us to connect with a broader audience and create lasting memories in a city known for its rich artistic and musical heritage.”

Since 2022, the Friends of Amstel platform has proven to be a huge success and continues to grow in popularity. Expanding the event to multiple cities allows Friends of Amstel to reach a broader audience, celebrating a passion for music across SA. “Music is a powerful means of connecting people in Mzansi. It continues to bridge linguistic and cultural divides and is a vehicle for identity and expression like no other,” said Reddy. Not only has the event grown in terms of popularity but also as a platform for opportunities for up-and-coming artists. In 2023, they had a successful talent search; allowing four up-and-coming artists to be mentored by four established musical mentors to collaborate on the Friends of Amstel EP.

The EP was further performed at the Joburg event last November, an unforgettable experience and incredible exposure for the upcoming talent. As per the standard, Friends of Amstel 2024 in Cape Town has lined up some of the country’s top musical acts. Attendees can expect performances from Uncle Waffles, K.O, Kabza de Small, Cassper Nyovest, Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Sjava, Dlala Thukzin, Focalistic, Boohle, DJ Kent, Njelic, Babalwa M, Sun El Musician, PH, Kyeezi, Sir Vincent and DJ Loyd.

At previous Friends Of Amstel experiences, a special surprise international act would be brought in the country to perform; previously Nigerian artists Tems, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay have performed. However this year, the brand is doing things differently, focusing on the incredible South African artists and music that has been taking over globally. A three-city tour is no easy task but Friends of Amstel organisers are prepared for the unexpected, from technical glitches to weather disruptions, there are contingency plans in place.