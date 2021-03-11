Wizkid to headline the Friends of Amstel SA virtual festival

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has been announced as the headline act for the upcoming Friends of Amstel SA virtual festival. The announcement was made this week. “Friends of Amstel is the physical manifestation of Amstel Lager’s timelessness bringing new and old friends together through the celebration of music. “The property has the ability to come alive in many different formats. “It has been a physical event, it has been a Master Session series and now it’s a virtual event.

“This keeps Friends coming back with renewed excitement each time”, said Dimakatso Napiane, Amstel SA senior brand manager.

Whizkid is known for his artistry in effortlessly combining Afrobeats with hip hop, R&B and Dancehall.

The Nigerian-born star has collaborated with the likes of Drake, Burna Boy, and Damian Marley to name a few.

His latest work “Made in Lagos” broke several African streaming records and he is set to bring that fire to the Friends of Amstel SA Virtual Edition.

“I love South Africa, I am grateful for the support my fans give me and we are going to turn up together.

“With so many events now held online, this festival is exciting, and I cannot wait to see all the other acts perform, thank you Amstel for this great platform”, said the Grammy-nominated star.

Friends of Amstel will air every Saturday on Channel O, premiering on March 27 at 2pm with Sunday repeats at 1pm.

Beats will be coming to Africa through three weekly performances by the talented house duo DBN GOGO and Dinho; music power couple Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana; DJ LeSoul, Cairo, Spokenpriestess, Zai Maya and Focalistic and WizKid.