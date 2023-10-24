Uncle Waffles, Kelvin Momo, Dbn Gogo to perform at bigger and better Friends of Amstel

Since its inception, Friends of Amstel has become quite the popular lifestyle event in the country. This year organisers are doing things bigger and better and switching things up, and for the first time ever, the Friends of Amstel premium lifestyle experience will take place over two days.

The Friends of Amstel premium lifestyle experience will take place from November 11 - 12 in an undisclosed location in Gauteng. This year’s Friends of Amstel event line-up includes Uncle Waffles, Kelvin Momo, K.O, Scorpion Kings, Sjava, Focalistic and many more. Last year, Nigerian artist Tems performed to an eager audience, who ate up her music. Some festival goers were not impressed with the limited seating available at the secret location.

Boipelo Malao, Amstel Marketing Manager said, “Friends of Amstel is more than an event – It’s a premium lifestyle experience that brings together some of the biggest acts in Africa to collaborate with the most talented up and coming musicians in the country. View this post on Instagram A post shared by De-Ben Gogo (@dbngogo)

“It’s an integrated experience that’s about cutting-edge new music and pushing the boundaries of music, culture and lifestyle.” Hopefully this year’s festival will be more organised and not have people waiting for long periods for their drinking and food tokens or enduring a long bus drive to the secret location. And one hopes that there will not be too many paid influencers at the private event in attendance; well, we guess a bag and a good time is a win for an influencer.