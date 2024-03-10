Artist spotlight: The Real Prechly shaking the DJ decks with her talent

Females may be under the microscope when it comes to the DJ police, but Nonhlanhla Precious Mahlangu known as the ‘The Real Prechly’ isn’t bothered as she is more focused on showcasing her talents. Hailing from a small village in the outskirts of Pretoria Ekangala, The Real Prechly is on the rise to becoming one of the most influential female Amapiano DJs.

She’s creating a name for herself as an international Amapiano DJ, music producer and vocalist, she has been making waves all over the world with her hit single ‘Nyakaza (Haibo)’. Her most recent release “A collision of two worlds” a remix with Nigerian star Shallipopi the original of that track has over 500 Million streams on Tik Tok. When she recorded the song for her album ‘Lotus Flower Bomb’ she had no idea that Crown Uzama known professionally as Shallipopi would be interested in doing a remix.

“When they saw it they were very impressed. I was also maybe supposed to get Davido, but we were running out of time to release the remix and Shallipopi was the one available at that time,” she tells IOL Entertainment. Within a year of being a DJ, The Real Prechly has had recurring DJ at Moloko Menlyn in Pretoria, her streaming numbers are also showing that people are listening. She’s booked and busy when it comes to her DJ gigs. On social media, she has 382K followers on her Instagram account where she posts clips from her performances or her serving looks. “The focus is more on how I play,” she expresses.

The young DJ describes herself as a traditional kind of DJ, the kind that doesn't dance much just spins and interacts with the crowd. “It’s time for female DJs to explore and express themselves the way they want to. We cannot take DJing as the old tradition of male dominance. “Male females derived DJing they wanted to and it’s now for females to derive it the way they want to do it.”