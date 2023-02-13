Rising DJ KMAT wants to move people with her music

DJ and music producer Koketso Reabetswe Mathabathe known to the music industry as DJ KMAT, has always had a simple mission - to move people with her music. “I want to move people with my music and so I decided that I wanted to be a DJ.”

With her debut EP “Luminous Flame” KMAT has been doing exactly that. Released in December, KMAT’s first body of work, is an easy exploration of the DJ’s musical language as an Amapiano artist. For the project she enlisted features from Empire records founder and owner Felo Le Tee, 2woshort and 031CHOPPA amongst a number of other prominent Amapiano artists. The Soshanguve bred citizen was brought up in South Africa’s national capital and party central, the city of Tshwane. As she navigates her way through the industry, she has found a mentor in Felo Le Tee, who discovered her at Zanzou, Pretoria.

KMAT and Felo Le Tee began testing her music during live sets, which lead to one such snippet garnering over 50k views on TikTok and 100k on YouTube. The young artist has been making waves from her first gig, which happened to be opening for popular hip hop DJ PH. Since then she has rocked the decks at notable events such as the Homecoming Breakfast club event in Pretoria, Cape Town Sun City Fontein, to name a few.

As a graduate, KMAT’s musical journey came full circle as she completed a DJ course from Boston College amid her hustle. While 2020 was a time full of displacement and disorientation for many, it was a year of promise for KMAT as it came to fashion the beginning of her career; actions that would later yield positive results. KMAT is now an artist who is becoming well-known for her versatility, technical skill on the decks and music compilation proficiency.

Getting a slot to play a set on youth urban radio station, YFM, assisted the DJ in propagating and promoting her skill to audiences who would otherwise have little contact with her. Her EP “Luminous Flame”, peaked at number 4 on iTunes and number 24 on Apple’s Top Albums on the first day of its release. “To be honest, when m

y EP dropped I wasn’t prepared for what was about to come, having to learn about everything else that came with being a brand has been a challenge because you’re basically learning on the job!” “However, the highlights have been all the interviews and meeting new people and working with them has been the biggest highlight, especially because these are the same people I’ve been looking up to,” she said. Single “Themba Lam” which was picked as the radio single triggered numerous audience engagement upon days of the EP release.

“Themba Lam’ is a beautiful love song, it talks about how his partner makes him or them feel and that he or she is the perfect one for him. “This song is the perfect love song for two love birds who are crazy about each other.” Outside omusic and rocking decks, KMAT has aspirations to one day become a businesswoman and looks up to those who have walked a similar path like DJ Zinhle.

“I really want to become a businesswoman at some point. There are a few businesses I’d like to open. “DJ Zinhle inspires me because she is exactly what I want to be in the next five years, so working with her would mean a lot to me.” KMAT’s steadily making her presence known in the music industry and has already scored a nomination at the upcoming second Amapiano awards.

She is nominated amongst individuals such as DBN Gogo who she looks up to in the Best Amapiano Female Club DJ category. “I’d really really like to work with DBN Gogo. I really look up to her and I love her, she inspires me.” With the support of her mentor and her ability to make hits that garner the attention of the streets, radio and beyond, the future is looking bright for the “Luminous Flame” producer.