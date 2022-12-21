Top 3 viral amapiano challenges of 2022

9umba, Toss, Mdoovar – “uMlando” ft Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Sir Trill and Lady Du A few weeks before it officially dropped, “uMlando” by 9umba, Toss and Mdoovar was already a hit online thanks to its viral dance challenge that saw Toss go to various locations around the country and gyrate his hips sideways to the tune of the song.

Story continues below Advertisement

As it continued to gain buzz online, several celebrities hopped on the challenge within days. Then, by the time the official song came about, the trio had enlisted a lengthy cast of collaborators including Sino Msolo, Young Stunna and Lady Du.

Following the single’s major commercial success this year, Toss has since gone on to become a huge star, constantly touring the globe. DJ Maphorisa and Visca – “Ba Straata” ft 2woshort, Stompiiey, Ftears, Madumane and Shaunmusiq In many ways, “Ba Straata” came out of nowhere. DJ Maphorisa was uncharacteristically without a hit for a while and the challenge seemed to just evolve organically within a couple of weeks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just a few months since it popped up, it seems like the who’s who of the TikTok world have all partaken in the catchy “Ba Straata” challenge. Despite the challenge being a lot more intricate than typical amapiano challenges tend to be, it continues to be a huge hit on the platform with millions of impressions from across the world. In typical Phori style, the amapiano pioneer capitalised on the hype by releasing a full album alongside Visca also titled “Ba Straata”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Felo Le Tee – “Manca” ft Toss Like many popular amapiano producers and DJs, Felo Le Tee has been relatively quiet on the music front this year. Fortunately for him, he struck gold early in the year by enlisting Toss, who was riding the wave of his huge “uMlando” success, for his new single, “Manca”. The dance challenge for “Manca” worked like a charm because of how smooth, fun and creative the dance is.