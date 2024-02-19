LOOK: Pearl Thusi makes her deejay debut

Actress and presenter Pearl Thusi is making strides in her music career and has even had her first performance as a DJ. Last year, Thusi revealed that she was shifting her focus to the music business and she has now hit the DJ decks, exploring her new talent.

"I'm actually making music," she told DJ Fresh on his YouTube podcast, ‘What A Week (WAW)’. Over the weekend, Thusi played her first gig at the Makhelwane Festival, where her celebrity friends such as Nadia Nakai and her daughter Thando Mokoena came out in support. Thusi thanked God for carrying her through the hour of her set as she reflected on making her dreams happen and overcoming the fear of judgement.

“I was always so worried about what everyone would say about this decision - for nearly a decade.” Thusi explained that she doesn’t care about what people have to say, after all the practise she put in. “Angisanandaba nezinkulumo zabantu… I practised until I couldn’t stand anymore … I’m so happy because I overcame the fear of judgement - forgetting that only God has the right to judge me.”

Thusi also shared a highlight reel of her moment on her Instagram page and reflected on how the day was perfect. “Thank you to everyone who made yesterday perfect! Thank you God! Thokozani! “Thank you to my team from @lmrelations & Thaha Music. Thank you to the Makhelwane organizers for trusting me ! 🤍”

Itumeleng7214 who was in attendance for Thusi first ever set had nothing but praise for the personality. "I loved the way you showed us love yesterday, I respect you Pearl🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌God bless you baby❤️." Rapper Nakai commented on Thusi's post that did great and wouldnt have missed the performance. "You killed it Sis!!! Wouldn't have missed it for anything! ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

“Go get them 😌 take all the bags ❤,” wrote actress Amanda du Pont. In an interview with Galore magazine that she expects her music release to break new ground in a way she has never seen anyone do before. In the past few years, South Africa has seen an influx of women DJs, from Cyan Boujee, Gogo Skhoteni, Thuli Phongolo and Dineo Ranaka.