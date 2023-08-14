Pearl Thusi responds to backlash over visit to Zimbabwe: ‘I am not going to apologise for anything’

Actor and media darling Pearl Thusi has taken a decisive stand against the recent furore surrounding her trip to Zimbabwe, adamantly stating, “I am not going to apologise for anything.” The popular personality responded to mounting criticism and backlash that her visit had political implications.

Thusi, joined by fellow media figures Sonia Mbele and Sello Maake kaNcube, embarked on a high-profile tour of Zimbabwe, coinciding with the nation’s upcoming national elections. However, their excursion stirred a storm of social media backlash, with speculations that the visit inadvertently aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

BREAKING NEWS:ALLEGEDLY



TOURISM!!!



"PEARL THUSI" EXPLAINS HER VISIT TO ZIMBABWE AMIDST SPECULATION THAT SHE IS ENDORSING "EMMERSON MNANGAGWA'S" ZANU PF! pic.twitter.com/kKPLCTQC3s — BREAKING NEWS (@dominika13961) August 12, 2023 In images that swiftly went viral across social media platforms, Thusi and Maake kaNcube were captured alongside President Mnangagwa and other officials, all draped in scarves. Addressing the criticism in a live Instagram video, Thusi elaborated on the true purpose behind their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) “We were told we were going to Zimbabwe for tourism, to showcase Zimbabwe to the entire world, to present a fresh perspective on the nation, its beauty, and its allure,” Thusi stated passionately.

She emphasized the aim was to promote Zimbabwe as a potent destination for international travellers, bolstering the economy through tourism. Despite their intentions, the trio found themselves in unexpected circumstances. “When we arrived,” Thusi recounted, “then they told us there was a gala dinner, a state visit. I am not going to apologise for anything; what I will say is I did not know that I was going to be at the state house and in a politically charged situation.”