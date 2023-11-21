Pearl Thusi has high expectations for her music release

South African actress, presenter and model Pearl Thusi is forever out of the country and it seems her trips are never just leisure. Thusi not so long ago was enjoying the beautiful weather in São Paulo, Brazil, away from the load shedding blues in Mzansi, and while there, she did an interview with Galore magazine.

In the wide-ranging interview, Thusi opened up about the current space, including how she is focusing on her holistic journey after having built a solid career for herself and spearheading the first Netflix series in Africa. “I’m exploring new avenues, challenging myself not to be defined solely by what the world sees. I understand that to those who haven’t grasped how swiftly time passes, and who are caught up in the pursuit of power, success, and love, my perspective might sound a bit unconventional. “I want to look back and see beyond the visible accomplishments, making time to take care of my thoughts and peace - a realisation influenced by the yearnings of my childhood, now evolved and often neglected, leaving behind a sense of emptiness that I must address before committing to creating again.”

She also told the publication about how the SAG strike has given her time to write and dream about the stories she wants to tell, and has even delved into making music. “This has been a profound journey intertwined with my spiritual exploration. I prefer not to talk much about it. I want my work to speak for itself as I’ve always insisted it should.” She also told the publication she expects her music release to break new ground in a way she has never seen anyone do before.