Pearl Thusi gets candid about the changes in her friendship with DJ Zinhle

Friendships go through various cycles and in some moments people are not as close to each other as they usually are, but that doesn’t mean they’re not friends. This is the case with media personalities Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle.

The two have had a lengthy friendship that has played out in the public eye, meaning fans got to see them at their closest and distant moments. Thusi was a recent guest on DJ Fresh’s podcast ‘WAW (What a Week)’ and got candid about her friendship with the famous DJ. Fans for the longest time have speculated that things are no longer the same between the two besties and Thusi cleared things up, once and for all.

“Zinhle and I have always been friends. I consider Zinhle to be a sister, to be honest, and I have three sisters. “There have been many times when I've had a sister where we don't speak for half a year, or a long time, just to give each other peace because we can't seem to find some sort of equilibrium ... “We're adults, we're growing, we're evolving, so, sometimes we're going to have moments where we're not agreeing on things.”