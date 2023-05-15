LOOK: DJ Zinhle, Lerato Kganyago celebrate Pearl Thusi’s birthday

Media personality Pearl Thusi is back in South Africa and marked her birthday with a celebration attended by family and friends. Thusi turned 35 on May 13 and, besides the club hostings, she also had a birthday party at 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, which is owned by Lerato Kganyago’s businessman husband, Thami Ndlela.

The birthday party was attended by famous faces including Kganyago, DJ Zinhle, Natasha Thahane and Rosemary Zimu. They shared the memories on their Instagram stories, leaving many in envy for not bagging an invitation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago Ndlala (@leratokganyago) Seeing Thusi, Zinhle and Kganyago together, all smiles, excited a lot of fans, who had previously started to speculate about the famous ladies’ friendship. @kgabo_shilabjwe tweeted a picture of the three together and said: “They are back 👑❤️😭 Lerato kganyago,Di Zinhle and Pearl Thusi ❤️.”

They are back 👑❤️😭 Lerato kganyago,Di Zinhle and Pearl Thusi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pBIlRQFyOI — Kgabo Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) May 13, 2023 Seeing Zinhle and Thusi dancing and having fun together was a highlight for fans, who had noticed a rift between the famous friends. @Modie_Amy tweeted: “😭😭😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 What a perfect day it has been. My faves sealed it off urgh 🤧 love me some Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle ❤️❤️❤️❤️” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 What a perfect day it has been. My faves sealed it off urgh 🤧 love me some Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TE4UxsZrMW — AIROSE ᴸᴿ✈️⚓ᴮᵀ (@Modie_Amy) May 13, 2023 Thusi previously slammed the narrative that her friendship with Kganyago and DJ Zinhle had failed, after a Tik Tok video she posted about friendships had many assuming she was talking about them.