WATCH: Pearl Thusi receives flak for clarifying DJ Zinhle is engaged - not married

Media personality Pearl Thusi who is one of DJ and businesswoman Zinhle's closest friends recently let slip information about her, and fans are not pleased.
Thusi has a show on Youtube called "Black Rose Kitchen", where she invites celebrity friends over to make some Black Rose cocktails and have a great chat.
Now part of her interview with musician and presenter Moozlie is currently trending online and tweeps are weighing in on Thusi deciding to clarify that DJ Zinhle is not married, per the Zulu culture, but engaged.
Mid-conversation, Thusi is picking Moozlie’s brain on her thoughts on having babies and marriage amid their friendship circle.
Thusi says ‘none of us are married” and Moozlie quickly interjects that “Zinhle is married”, to which Thusi disagrees.
Thusi goes on to explain why she says the popular DJ is not married, explaining that there are still a few traditional ceremonies as per the Zulu tradition that need to be done, in order for her to be “married”.
"DJ Zinhle ain't married... That's an engagement."
Pearl Thusi clarifies.
Wait, y'all lobola your own kids?😳
Zinhle & Pearl arguably have one of the longest standing celebrity friendships in SA history by any measure❤
pic.twitter.com/uZoClzzqSg
DJ Zinhle on the first episode of season two of her reality show "DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected", revealed to South Africans that she was married.
“I’m excited to be his wife, I’m excited to try something I never would have thought would happen for me. So now I’m married and I love telling people that,” she said.
Tweeps were not too impressed with Thusi’s clarification, arguing that while she may be correct, it was not for her as DJ Zinhle’s friend to share this with the public.
Like why is Pearl Thusi clarifying DJ Zinhle’s business 😭😭 no she hates her no ways what sort of a friend does that https://t.co/Lxm8pKqlss— Aphelele Jody (@ApheleleJody) February 9, 2023
Unomona unono asoze kaloku she knows Zintle is private about her life there was no need for this validation or maybe she feels left out that she’s not married yet.— HOT MOMMA💕 (@FeminineDidi) February 10, 2023
People hate this babe because right now she’s right, but nobody is trying to hear it😭😭💀 https://t.co/J7aZoLD3c8— Lady Legasus (@BandzOfTroy) February 10, 2023
Not her place https://t.co/ZGBFKiUcGv— professional and ethical (@amantlex) February 9, 2023
Your friends 🤦♀️🤦♀️ was Pearl supposed to tell us this information? https://t.co/JcOMzrmTND— Nonku (@lekomdlal) February 9, 2023