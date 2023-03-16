WATCH: Pearl Thusi wants to see Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo settle their beef in the ring

Celebrity boxing matches have a become big business in South Africa. Over the past couple of years we’ve seen big names take to the ring at Sun City, with the most recent fight happening between “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly in October 2022.

Now actress Pearl Thusi thinks that the time has come for another instalment and has urged Nyovest to make it happen by throwing two names into the ring. In a short video posted on her Instagram page, she urged Nyovest to capitalise on a fight between Kaya 959 host Sizwe Dhlomo and entrepreneur, author and professional speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. Dhlomo and Thembekwayo have been at loggerheads with each other for many years now, but the fire reignited after Thembekwayo spoke about Dhlomo on a podcast recently.

Dhlomo hit back on Twitter. Basically begging for a fight to happen, Thusi said: “Cassper, don’t sleep on this Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo beef. We wanna have a fight ... I heard Sizwe can fight ... I heard Sizwe knocks bouncers out ... “Please make it happen, please man, come on ...let’s make money, stop tweeting ... it’s boring, make it exciting.”

But Nyovest, who had his finger already on the pulse, responded to Thusi to let her know that Dhlomo had already made it clear to him that he would never fight. "Hahaha Sizwe made it very clear a long time ago that he thought I was crazy for ever stepping in the ring and that he would never do such a thing. That would definitely be a blockbuster but I have to respect that GROOTMAN." Meanwhile, Thusi's followers and fans were surprised to see her so eager for this fight to take place.