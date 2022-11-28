Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, November 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight on Kaya 959 controversy

Sizwe Dhlomo. Picture: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Several publications have reported on the axing of Kaya FM station manager Sibongile Mtyali by the board of directors.

Mtyali’s immediate dismal is said to have come after she allegedly refused to fire sports presenter Mpho Maboi following her altercation with “Afternoon Drive” presenter Sizwe Dhlomo.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to a staff member, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, the problem started when the two popular presenters allegedly fought over work-related issues.

“When Mtyali tried to intervene, she was told to back off by one of the presenters, who told her they do not take orders from her but from the board,” reported “Sunday World”.

Dhlomo took to Twitter on Sunday to “correct some inaccuracies”.

More on this

In his thread, Dhlomo explained how Mtyali replaced Sandile van Heerden with Maboi without giving any reason.

“Sibongile then called me into a meeting & said that Mpho would be joining the team, meaning that Sandile would leave & asked what I thought about that, I said ‘no problem, mina I’ll work with whomever you give me’.

“No reason was given for Sandile’s removal. Okay, cool,” he tweeted.

Story continues below Advertisement

Problems began to arise when Maboi started to miss Dhlomo and the team’s show meetings, which take place at 1pm.

“Mpho started missing those, literally a week after joining our show. It meant she didn’t know what was being discussed, it meant she would sometimes not have a sports trivia prepped on air & that was jeopardising the quality of the show,” Dhlomo explained.

He went on to share that he spoke to Maboi twice about her missing the meetings. Dhlomo then went on to explain that Maboi went to Mtyali.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dhlomo added: “I then asked why did you remove a person who obviously could deliver for someone who couldn’t?”

HR later got involved in the matter when they sent Dhlomo an email stating that the show meeting should be moved to accommodate Maboi. The email also stated he should no longer be involved in the music department.

“I reported that directly to the board, copying both Sbo & HR. The board launched an investigation, staff members came forward to testify & I suppose this is the outcome of it,” he said.

Dhlomo’s version of events have made him a trending topic name on Twitter, with everyone weighing in.

When asked by one Twitter user if he would be resigning, Dhlomo made it clear that he would not be doing so and would still be at the station for the next two years.

Last year, Dhlomo made headlines following Unathi Nkayi’s dismissal from Kaya FM. It was alleged that a fight broke out between the two broadcasters.

Now watch:

Related Topics:

JoburgTwitterCelebrity GossipEntertainmentPop culture

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi