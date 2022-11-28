Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight on Kaya 959 controversy

Several publications have reported on the axing of Kaya FM station manager Sibongile Mtyali by the board of directors. Mtyali’s immediate dismal is said to have come after she allegedly refused to fire sports presenter Mpho Maboi following her altercation with “Afternoon Drive” presenter Sizwe Dhlomo.

“According to a staff member, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, the problem started when the two popular presenters allegedly fought over work-related issues. “When Mtyali tried to intervene, she was told to back off by one of the presenters, who told her they do not take orders from her but from the board,” reported “Sunday World”. Dhlomo took to Twitter on Sunday to “correct some inaccuracies”.

In his thread, Dhlomo explained how Mtyali replaced Sandile van Heerden with Maboi without giving any reason. Okay, let’s correct some inaccuracies… We had a great sports person in Sandile Van Heerden. Amazing guy who always pitched in with the rest of the team we had built to contribute to the rest of the show & station. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 27, 2022 “Sibongile then called me into a meeting & said that Mpho would be joining the team, meaning that Sandile would leave & asked what I thought about that, I said ‘no problem, mina I’ll work with whomever you give me’. “No reason was given for Sandile’s removal. Okay, cool,” he tweeted.

Problems began to arise when Maboi started to miss Dhlomo and the team’s show meetings, which take place at 1pm. “Mpho started missing those, literally a week after joining our show. It meant she didn’t know what was being discussed, it meant she would sometimes not have a sports trivia prepped on air & that was jeopardising the quality of the show,” Dhlomo explained. He went on to share that he spoke to Maboi twice about her missing the meetings. Dhlomo then went on to explain that Maboi went to Mtyali.

Dhlomo added: “I then asked why did you remove a person who obviously could deliver for someone who couldn’t?” Mpho started missing those, literally a week after joining our show. It meant she didn’t know what was being discussed, it meant she would sometimes not have a sports trivia prepped on air & that was jeopardising the quality of the show. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 27, 2022 HR later got involved in the matter when they sent Dhlomo an email stating that the show meeting should be moved to accommodate Maboi. The email also stated he should no longer be involved in the music department. “I reported that directly to the board, copying both Sbo & HR. The board launched an investigation, staff members came forward to testify & I suppose this is the outcome of it,” he said.

The following day, HR then tried to send me an email telling me that our show meeting should be moved to accommodate Mpho & that I should no longer be involved in the music department as I had always been. That I shouldn’t be at work from midday anyway. Lol! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 27, 2022 Dhlomo’s version of events have made him a trending topic name on Twitter, with everyone weighing in. When asked by one Twitter user if he would be resigning, Dhlomo made it clear that he would not be doing so and would still be at the station for the next two years. Nah, I’m going nowhere! #KayaDrive tomorrow afternoon & for the next two & half years at least! https://t.co/hOtuIhogYg — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 27, 2022 Always! Those were exactly the findings as well. I’ve also got that on record, as well as Sibongile apologising to me & offering to remedy the situation. https://t.co/kYeuKu5Tz2 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 27, 2022 Last year, Dhlomo made headlines following Unathi Nkayi’s dismissal from Kaya FM. It was alleged that a fight broke out between the two broadcasters.